Shooting kills 2 in India’s troubled northeast as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi visits region

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — India’s top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting communities hit by weeks of violence and living in relief camps in a remote northeastern state. His visit comes as a shootout there claimed two more lives earlier in the day. The shooting erupted between members of the majority Meitei Hindu and the minority Kuki community on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur’s state capital. An officer says four people were wounded. At least 100 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3, thousands of homes have been burned and shops and businesses vandalized.

