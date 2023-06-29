Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor says the state will keep allowing residents to change official documents to reflect their gender identities. Gov. Laura Kelly issued that statement Thursday despite a new state law aimed at preventing transgender people from altering their driver’s licenses and birth certificates. Kelly said attorneys disagree with a legal opinion issued this week by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has said he might sue her if she refused to comply. The new law set to go into effect Saturday says birth certificates and driver’s licenses can only list a person’s sex assigned at birth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.