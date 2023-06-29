Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays this weekend, the peak of summer travel, as thunderstorms threaten the East Coast, West Coast and points in between. Nearly 500 U.S. flights were canceled by midday Thursday, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, and more than 2,700 U.S. flights were delayed. Staying calm — and knowing your rights — can go a long way if your flight is canceled, experts say. If you still want to get to your destination, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

