New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion

New state laws are tackling some of the most divisive issues in the U.S., including abortion, gender and guns. Laws taking effect Saturday will limit abortion in North Carolina and gender-affirming treatments for minors in Georgia and Tennessee. Meanwhile, gun laws are being eased in Florida but tightened in California and Vermont. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Maryland for adults age 21 and older. Some motorists also could face higher fuel taxes, just in time for their Independence Day travels. Gas taxes are rising in more than a half-dozen states.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press

