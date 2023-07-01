New cable car near the Matterhorn allows non-skiers to cross between Switzerland and Italy

BERLIN (AP) — A new cable car that allows visitors without skis to cross between Switzerland and Italy near the Matterhorn, one of the most famous Alpine peaks, has gone into service. The operator says the new service that started operating Saturday enables the highest-altitude border crossing in the Alps. It links the Klein Matterhorn cable car station in Switzerland, at 3,883 meters (12467 feet) above sea level, with Testa Grigia in Italy, at 3,458 meters (11,345 feet). Cars take about four minutes to travel the 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) over the Theodul glacier. The new stretch closes a cross-border gap, enabling tourists to travel between the Swiss resort of Zermatt and its Italian counterpart on the other side of the Matterhorn, Cervinia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.