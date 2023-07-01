Summer movie season is in full swing. Here’s what’s coming through Labor Day

There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. The summer movie season goes into high-drive in July, with the debut of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” (July 12) movie followed by the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” showdown on July 21. Not that you have to choose one or the other — as Tom Cruise said on Twitter, “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than the one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.” August also promises a new take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and introduces a new DC superhero, Blue Beetle.

