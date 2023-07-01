UK press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press watchdog has found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation. The group said it required The Sun to inform readers of its finding. The newspaper put a note on its front page Saturday directing readers to the report where Clarkson’s column typically appears. Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, previously apologized and said he was horrified to cause so much hurt. The newspaper also apologized.

