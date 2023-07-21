A Nevada woman who hired a hitman using bitcoin to kill her ex-husband gets five years in prison

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada woman who admitted to hiring a hitman on the internet for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband has been sentenced to five years in prison. Kristy Felkins pleaded guilty in March to a charge of murder-for-hire as part of a deal with federal prosecutors that avoided trial. The 38-year-old admitted in a statement of guilt filed with the court that she started communicating with someone in 2016 on a dark web hitman website. Authorities described the website as a scam that simply took money from unsuspecting customers. She was sentenced Thursday and ordered to surrender in September to start her prison sentence.

