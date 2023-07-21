Colorado deputy won’t be charged for Tasing a man who was then hit and killed on interstate

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado deputy who deployed a Taser on a man on Interstate 25 who was then hit and killed by an SUV won’t face criminal charges. The district attorney said Larimer County Deputy Lorenzo Lujan’s decision to use the Taser on Brent Thompson after he ran away as the deputy tried to arrest him in February show “poor judgment” and possibly the need for more training. But he said it wasn’t likely a jury would find Lujan criminally negligent and convict him. A law firm representing Thompson’s family called the decision not to pursue charges a “travesty of justice.”

