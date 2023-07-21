Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Federal investigators say a single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near a Southern California airport, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons on the Fourth of July. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday on the crash that killed a Temecula man and injured his sons. The NTSB says the Cessna appears to have hit a building in an industrial complex near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, southeast of Los Angeles. The NTSB says video and a witness indicate that there was a touch-and-go landing at the airport but then the plane veered and rolled over before coming down.

