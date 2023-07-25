Mid-level Chinese official to visit North Korea in tepid restoration of exchanges between allies
BEIJING (AP) — With North Korea firing missiles and facing a potential food crisis, China’s ruling Communist Party is sending a mid-level official to visit in hopes of restoring exchanges between the allies. Li Hongzhong will join official North Korean commemorations of the signing of an armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War 70 years ago. The conflict brought in forces from the newly created People’s Republic of China, aided by the Russian air force, while South Korea, the U.S. and troops from various countries under the direction of the United Nations battled to repulse the invasion. Li is a member of the party’s high-level Politburo and a deputy chairperson of the ceremonial parliament.