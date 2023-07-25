Police officer killed as suicide bomber detonates explosive vest at mosque in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan, killing the officer. It was unclear whether any worshippers were at the mosque when the bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Police official Saleem Khan said the mosque collapsed because of the impact of the bombing. Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant violence since last year when the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ended a ceasefire with the government.

