DeSantis appointees reach deal with Disney World’s firefighters, capping years of negotiations

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The board of Walt Disney World’s governing district now filled with Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees has approved a contract for its firefighters, ending years of contentious negotiations. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a three-year contract covering 200 firefighters and paramedics in the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters’ Association. The old contract expired more than four years ago. Last year, the firefighters declared they were at an impasse when the district’s board was still controlled by Disney supporters. The firefighters have warned for years of understaffing issues, saying those pose a public safety risk as the theme park resort continues to grow.

