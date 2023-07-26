GOP nominee says he would renew push for Medicaid work requirement if elected governor in Kentucky
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Daniel Cameron says he would move quickly as Kentucky’s governor to revive a push to require some able-bodied adults to work in exchange for Medicaid health coverage. Cameron is challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear this year. If he succeeds, Cameron says his administration would seek federal permission to impose the Medicaid work requirement. Cameron spoke Wednesday at a forum hosted by Kentucky Farm Bureau. Beshear did not attend. Cameron’s campaign says his proposed rule would exclude able-bodied adults who are “truly vulnerable,” including those with children or who are pregnant. Cameron says connecting Medicaid coverage to work would raise workforce participation.