4 separatist Bosnian Serb leaders are sanctioned by US Treasury for undermining a 1995 peace deal

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on four ranking Bosnian Serb officials for undermining a 1995 peace agreement that ended a war that left more than 100,000 dead and millions homeless. The officials sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury include Zeljka Cvijanovic, a Serb member of the tripartite collective Bosnian presidency, as well as the prime minister of the Serb entity in Bosnia, Radovan Viskovic. The four are alleged to have taken part in drafting a law that U.S. and other international officials say undermines the unity of Bosnia by ignoring the decisions by the country’s constitutional court.

