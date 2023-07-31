Skip to Content
Does Texas A&M’s botched hire spell doom for classroom diversity? Some say yes

Published 10:09 PM

By ACACIA CORONADO
Associated Press

Texas A&M University marked its hiring of Kathleen McElroy with great fanfare — balloons, a banner and a signing ceremony. But the celebration around McElroy, a Black journalist who spent decades at The New York Times and was known for promoting diversity in the workplace, did not last. Backlash from diversity opponents unraveled her tenure offer in a matter of days and ultimately led to the resignation of the school’s president. While a looming ban on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Texas higher education shouldn’t apply to academics or admissions, students and professors worry the botched hiring is a harbinger of things to come.

Associated Press

