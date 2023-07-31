Federal judge declines to block new Indiana law barring teaching of sex in grades K-3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has declined to block the enforcement of a new state law barring the teaching of human sexuality to students from pre-K through the third grade. U.S. District Judge J.P. Hanlon ruled late Friday that claims by Indianapolis Public Schools teacher Kayla Smiley that the law infringes on her First Amendment free speech rights and is too vague to be enforced were insufficient to justify a preliminary injunction blocking the law. Hanlon ruled teachers do not have unlimited free speech rights in the classroom but instead, as government employees, their speech is limited to subjects and messages approved by the Legislature.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.