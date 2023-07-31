Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, former business partner tells Congress
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s former business partner has testified to Congress that President Joe Biden was never directly involved in their financial dealings, even though Hunter would often put his famous father on speakerphone to impress clients and business associates. The Republican-led House Oversight Committee conducted a more than five-hour interview Monday with Devon Archer. It was part of the panel’s expanding congressional inquiry into the Biden family businesses as the GOP explores a potential impeachment inquiry into the president. New York Rep. Dan Goldman, who was representing Democrats inside the room, told reporters afterward that Archer testified that Hunter sold the “illusion of access.”