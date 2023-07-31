Islamic group suggests that member nations downgrade ties with countries that allow Quran burnings
By ABBY SEWELL and DAVID KEYTON
BEIRUT (AP) — The Organization for Islamic Cooperation is urging its member nations to take action against countries that permit public burning or desecration of the Quran, including the recalling of ambassadors. The Saudi Arabia-based group made the call in a statement following an emergency online meeting of its foreign ministers to discuss recent incidents in which the Islamic holy book was burned or otherwise defaced at officially permitted protests in Sweden and Denmark. The organization’s 57 member countries should “consider taking any necessary decisions and actions that they deem appropriate in their relations” with Sweden, Denmark, and other countries that allow such incidents, including recalling their ambassadors, the statement said.