Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury is set to deliberate whether to impose the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole on a truck driver who fatally shot 11 worshippers at a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. The same jurors who convicted 50-year-old Robert Bowers in June on 63 criminal counts listened to closing arguments in the penalty phase of his federal trial Monday. A prosecutor said Bowers defiled a place of worship when he entered Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, perpetrating the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Bowers’ lawyers are asking the jury to spare his life.

By PETER SMITH and MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.