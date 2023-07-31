Skip to Content
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

Published 5:23 PM

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint just months before he was to have  completed a previous sentence. Shunekndrick Huffman pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and a judge on Monday sentenced him to 40 years in state prison. A prosecutor said Huffman escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in August 2022. At the time, he had nearly completed a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault with only months remaining. Autorities captured Huffman after he was found hiding in a trash can not far from the prison.

