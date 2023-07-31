Memphis police shoot suspect after he fired shots outside Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police say officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn’t get into the building. Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe says the suspect, whose identity has not been released, approached Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South around 12:20 p.m. on Monday. He fired several shots and then left in a maroon truck. It is not immediately clear if school was in session. Officers soon located the suspect’s vehicle “shortly after that,” Crowe says, adding that officers then shot the suspect after he exited the truck with a firearm in hand. The suspect was sent to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

