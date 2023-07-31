Native American tribes in Oklahoma will keep tobacco deals, as lawmakers override governor’s veto
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill to extend existing agreements with Native American tribes on the sale of tobacco for another year. As a result, any tribe with an existing agreement on tobacco sales can opt to extend the terms of that agreement until Dec. 31, 2024. The veto override is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Stitt and several Oklahoma-based tribes. Stitt has said he wants to change the compacts to make sure tribes don’t expand where they sell tobacco as a result of a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision.