New Hampshire nurse, reportedly kidnapped in Haiti, had praised country for its resilience

A New Hampshire nurse, who has reportedly been kidnapped in Haiti, has described Haitians as “resilient people” in a video about her work for a nonprofit Christian ministry in the country. The organization said in a statement over the weekend that Alix Dorsainil and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday. El Roi Haiti, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince, said the two were taken from campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of the program’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil. That happened the same day that the U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered nonemergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns.

By MICHAEL CASEY The Associated Press

