Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s newly elected president has announced a raft of economic measures to ease growing hardship in Africa’s most populous country just as labour unions threatened protests to demand more action from the government. In a state broadcast on Monday, Bola Tinubu announced incentives and credit for businesses in the country, appealing for patience as millions suffer the rising cost of goods caused by the government’s decision to end gas subsidies. “What I can offer in the immediate is to reduce the burden our current economic situation has imposed on all of us,” Tinubu said.

