Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce a new national monument to preserve land around Grand Canyon National Park and limit it from mining. White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi confirmed during a press gaggle Monday aboard Air Force One that Biden will call for the designation during his visit to Arizona on Tuesday. Biden’s new national monument designation would preserve about 1,562 square miles. Representatives of various northern Arizona tribes have been invited to attend the president’s remarks. Tribes and environmentalists have been advocating for increased protections on the land for decades. Mining companies and the areas that would benefit from their business have been vehemently opposed.

