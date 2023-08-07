Judges halt a Biden rule offering student debt relief for those alleging colleges misled them

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has put on hold a rule from President Joe Biden’s administration that makes it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for some borrowers. The rule covers borrowers who say they were victims of fraud or misleading information when they were recruited by colleges and universities. An association of for-profit higher learning institutions in Texas filed a lawsuit against the rule in February. Among its complaints was that the rule is so broad that it covers even unintentional actions by a college. A Texas-based federal judge refused to block the rule. But an appellate panel in New Orleans blocked enforcement Monday and set a November hearing.

