Texas judge dismisses murder charge against babysitter who served 15 years over toddler’s death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed a murder charge against a babysitter who served 15 years in prison over the death of a toddler who died while in her care. State District Judge Karen Sage granted a request on Monday to dismiss the original charges. Rosa Jimenez has been out of prison since 2021 after a judge ruled that a new trial was warranted at a minimum. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled earlier this year that “false testimony” in her original 2005 trial entitled her to relief. Jimenez was babysitting a 21-month-old when he choked on a wad of paper towels and died in 2003. She had been sentenced to 99 years in prison.

