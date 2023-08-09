Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is facing federal charges for lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son’s possession. They were discovered as authorities investigated deaths threats the son allegedly made against Democratic politicians. Federal prosecutors say that Michelle Berka knowingly lied when purchasing four firearms that she intended to give to another person. Court records do not specify who she gave the weapons to. Her son, Randall Berka II, was arrested in March and charged with illegally possessing guns after writing death threats against President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a YouTube channel. An attorney for Michelle Berka could not be reached immediately Wednesday.

