Polls open in Zimbabwe as the president known as ‘the crocodile’ seeks a second and final term

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Polls have opened in Zimbabwe as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed votes. These are the second general elections since the ouster of longtime repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017. There are 12 presidential candidates on the ballot on Wednesday. The main contest is expected to be between the 80-year-old Mnangagwa and 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. Mnangagwa narrowly beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018. Chamisa hopes to break the ruling ZANU-PF party’s 43-year hold on power.

