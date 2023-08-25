Fire at a Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate, but no injuries are reported

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An official says a fire at a state prison in Texas has forced more than 300 inmates to evacuate but injured no one. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says about 320 inmates were moved from the prison in Huntsville on Friday morning. The prison is about 65 miles north of Houston. Firefighters and police are on the scene, and the cause of the fire isn’t yet known. The Huntsville prison houses about 1,700 inmates and is where condemned inmates are executed.

