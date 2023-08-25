Texas prosecutor says he will not seek death penalty for man in slayings of 2 elderly women

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says he won’t seek the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two elderly women and suspected of killing nearly two dozen total. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement Thursday that he believes 50-year-old Billy Chemirmir deserves the death penalty, but noted he has twice been convicted and sentenced to life without parole for murder in neighboring Dallas County and that he reached his decision after meeting with family members of the Collin County victims. Nine murder counts against Chemirmir are pending in Collin County while 11 remaining counts against him were dismissed in Dallas County following his two convictions.

