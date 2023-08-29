A French soldier is killed in clashes with extremists in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — The French military says a French soldier serving alongside Iraqi forces was killed in combat during an anti-terrorist operation north of Baghdad. Such losses among foreign forces in Iraq have been rare in recent years. Two Iraqi soldiers and four other French troops were also wounded in the operation. An Iraqi official said the operation was targeting a cell of the Islamic State group. The sergeant was on a reconnaissance mission when a group of extremists attacked Iraqi forces. He was wounded in the ensuing shootout and died in the hospital Tuesday. Clashes continued until Tuesday morning. In a tribute, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed “France’s determination in its fight against terrorism at Iraq’s side.″

