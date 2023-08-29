A village in Maine is again delaying a plan to build the world’s tallest flagpole

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — Plans to build the world’s tallest flagpole are being delayed — again. The tiny town of Columbia Falls in Maine is delaying large developments for another six months to allow more time to complete needed rules and regulations for large developments. The plan is for a flagpole stretching 1,461 feet skyward, higher than the Empire State Building, veterans’ museums, and other attractions. Town residents voted in March to adopt a six-month moratorium on large projects. A town board voted Monday evening to extend the moratorium. There was no immediate comment from the family promoting the flagpole project.

