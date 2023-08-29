Israelis on a flight that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia return to Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A plane carrying Israelis home from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles has made an emergency stop in Saudi Arabia before flying back to Tel Aviv. The incident was praised by Israel as a sign of goodwill as Washington works to establish formal relations between the two countries. Israeli media reported the plane carrying 128 passengers was forced to land Monday because of an electrical malfunction. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the passengers were flown back Tuesday on an alternate plane. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official ties. A normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful and wealthy Arab state, has the potential to reshape the region.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.