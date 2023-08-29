The U.N. says at least 183 people have been killed in Ethiopia over Amhara region unrest since July

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations human rights office says at least 183 people have been killed in clashes in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July as Amhara fighters resist efforts by the federal government to disband them. The U.N. office also says the human rights situation in Ethiopia is deteriorating, with more than 1,000 people reportedly arrested under a state of emergency declared early this month over the unrest. Amhara fighters had fought alongside the military in the two-year conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region that ended in November with a peace agreement. Ethiopia’s government has long struggled to contain various conflicts often along ethnic lines.

