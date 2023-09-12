Bill Richardson is mourned in New Mexico after globe-trotting career, lies in state at Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Friends and admirers of former Gov. Bill Richardson are mourning the hard-charging politician whose career spanned the globe, from mountain villages of northern New Mexico as a youthful congressman, to the United Nations and a litany of countries on unofficial diplomatic missions that often helped free imprisoned Americans. Richardson’s casket was scheduled to lie in state Wednesday in the rotunda of the New Mexico Statehouse. Final memorials and funeral services were scheduled in the state capital city where Richardson served two terms as governor starting in 2003 and is still remembered for innate political skills, ambition and an ability to both clash and reconcile with rivals.

