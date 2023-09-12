Hudson River swimmer deals with fatigue, choppy water, rocks and pollution across 315 miles

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — The Hudson River is 315 miles from its source in the Adirondack Mountains to New York City. And Lewis Pugh is swimming all of it. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer plans to finish the last miles of his month-long river journey Wednesday at the lower tip of Manhattan. Pugh has endured fatigue and sore shoulders. He has dodged tugboats and bobbing plastic garbage. He insists that any discomfort is worth it to highlight the Hudson and the importance of clean rivers. The latter half of Pugh’s swim is on the Hudson estuary, which stretches from Troy to New York Harbor.

