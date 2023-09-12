New England braces for more rain after hourslong downpour left communities flooded and dams at risk

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — People in flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are cleaning up even as they brace for more rain Wednesday. Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in six hours Monday. Two communities declared a state of emergency and officials ordered evacuations out of concern for a dam listed in poor condition. Northwest of Boston, a mayor urged residents not to venture outside as roads flooded Monday night, but some were evacuated as water came into their basements. Weather officials described the rainfall as a “200-year event.” More storms were in the forecast for Wednesday and in early forecasts for the weekend.

By MICHAEL CASEY and KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press

