Reports show new Indonesian industrial park on Borneo, feted as ‘green,” will be powered by coal

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An industrial park being built in Indonesia on the tropical island of Borneo that has attracted billions of dollars in foreign and domestic investment is damaging the environment in an area where endangered species live and migrate. It also will be partly powered by coal, according to an environmental impact assessment of the project reviewed by The Associated Press but not yet made available to the public. Several of the companies currently invested in or with agreements to be a part of the project have company policies or pledges to decarbonize their supply chains and eliminate reliance of power from fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal.

