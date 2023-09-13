UK economy shrinks in July amid bad weather and doctors’ strikes

LONDON (AP) — The British economy shrank by 0.5% in July after a series of strikes, particularly by doctors at the start of their careers, and unseasonably wet weather. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the strikes by so-called junior doctors weighed on health sector activity, while the sixth wettest July on record hit retailers. It comes after a buoyant June, when business was brisk as a result of the warm weather. Most economists downplayed the prospect that the British economy would fall into recession as monthly growth figures have been yo-yoing up and down as of late. Still, growth is expected to stay tepid.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.