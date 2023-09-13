University of North Carolina lifts lockdown after reports of armed person on campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina has given the “all clear” after a campus lockdown over a report of an armed person on campus. The lockdown was in place for more than an hour. Students were told to “go inside now” and avoid windows. UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says in an email to students that the alert system was activated due to reports that a person brandished a weapon at the student union. He says university police reported that no shots were fired, and a suspect is in custody. UNC’s media relations department did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.