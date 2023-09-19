EU urges Serbia and Kosovo to respect their pledges after a meeting of leaders ends in acrimony

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging Serbia and Kosovo to respect an agreement meant to end tensions between them and set their relations on a more normal path. The call Tuesday came after talks between their leaders last week ended in acrimony last week. At a meeting in New York, EU foreign ministers said Monday that the commitments that Serbia and Kosovo made in the pact they sealed in February are “binding” and will affect on their hopes of joining the 27-nation bloc. The ministers also are concerned about high tensions in northern Kosovo, where 93 peacekeepers were hurt in riots in May. The United States warned that time is running out.

By LORNE COOK and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

