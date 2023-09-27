Biden isn’t paying much attention to the 2024 GOP debate. He’s already zeroing in on Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden was raising campaign cash in San Francisco on Wednesday while seven Republican presidential hopefuls held a debate down the coast in Simi Valley. Biden wasn’t paying them much attention because he’s already zeroing in on Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner who wasn’t on the stage. Biden has been increasingly calling out Trump by name and referring to him as his “likely opponent” in 2024, signaling a likely rematch from four years earlier and warning of what the Democratic incumbent sees as major dangers to the nation if he is not reelected.

By COLLEEN LONG and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

