Biden offers dire warnings about Trump, accuses mainstream GOP of ‘deafening’ silence
By SEUNG MIN KIM, JONATHAN J. COOPER and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
TEMPE, Arizona (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued one of his most dire warnings yet that Donald Trump and his allies are a menace to American democracy. He said Thursday that the former president is more interested in personal power than upholding the nation’s core values, and he accused mainstream Republicans of complicity: “The silence is deafening,” he said. During a speech in Arizona celebrating a library to be built honoring his close friend and fierce Trump critic the late Sen. John McCain, Biden repeated one of his key campaign themes, branding the “Make America Great Again” movement as an existential threat to the nation’s political system.