Christie calls Trump ‘Donald Duck,’ DeSantis knocks former president and other debate takeaways

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ aggressive start in the second Republican presidential debate was among its key moments. DeSantis used his first answer to criticize ex-President Donald Trump for skipping the debate Wednesday at the Reagan Library in California. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said if Trump keeps ducking out of debates he’ll deserve the nickname “Donald Duck.” The debate highlighted the way the GOP has drifted from some of Reagan’s core values. Christie distanced himself from the 40th president’s call for “amnesty” for people in the United States illegally. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott sought to more forcefully assert himself Wednesday after delivering a somewhat underwhelming performance during the first debate.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.