Gang violence in Haiti is escalating and spreading with a significant increase in killings, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says in a new report that gang violence in Haiti is escalating and spreading from the capital Port-au-Prince through the center of the country to its two other major cities, Gonaives and Cap-Hatien, with a significant increase in killings, kidnappings and rapes in the past few months. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Wednesday that 2,728 intentional killings were recorded between October 2022 and June 2023. He said the continuing rise in homicides is attributed to the emergence of a vigilante movement, known as “Bwa Kale,” in the capital in April which has gone after the gangs.

