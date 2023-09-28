Algeria expands English-language learning as France’s influence ebbs

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria is among many countries in Africa to take steps to transition parts of its education system away from French and toward English. Students returning to the third and fourth grade this week will participate in English classes twice a week as the country expands a pilot program launched last year. Officials have spoken about the shift as strategic, but it has raised delicate political debates about language as France’s influence wanes throughout Africa. Regardless of how quickly schools transition to English in politics and society, signs of pushback against French are clear.

