3 killed in shootings and an explosion in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs worsens

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three people have been killed in separate incidents in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs escalates, making September the deadliest month on record for gun violence in the country. Two men were shot dead in the area around the capital, Stockholm , while a woman in her 20s died in an explosion in the city of Uppsala that police are treating as murder. Two gangs are reportedly fighting over drugs and weapons, with an upsurge in shootings and bombings across the country. Eleven people have died in shootings in September, according to the latest statistics.

