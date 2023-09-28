Millions take to China’s railways, roads, air in 1st big autumn holiday since end of zero-COVID

HONG KONG (AP) — Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday. This year’s holiday began with the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday and also includes the Oct. 1 National Day. The public holidays end on Oct. 6. Typically hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and overseas during such holidays and this is the first one since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted in December. Outbound tourism has lagged domestic travel, as flight capacities have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.